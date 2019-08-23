Report: Ocon-Renault deal not yet signed

Written by Melanie van de Brug
Esteban Ocon's rumoured return to the F1 grid for 2020 may not yet be set in stone.
It is believed that Mercedes has opted to stick with Valtteri Bottas for another year, with boss Toto Wolff negotiating a deal to loan Frenchman Ocon to Renault instead.
There are several reasons for Mercedes to keep Finn Bottas, and not just because he has upped his game in 2019 compared to last year.
Wolff admitted he would consult with Lewis Hamilton about the identity of his teammate, and the Briton has stated numerous times that he is happy with Bottas.
"We make our choice solely in the interest of the team, but as Lewis has been with us for a long time, I did give our shortlist to him and asked for his opinion," Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"He thinks exactly as we do: both Valtteri and Esteban deserve to be his teammate," he added.
Another issue, Wolff admitted, is that if Mercedes showed the door to Bottas, it may complicate the second half of the 2019 world championship.
"Yes, that's something we take into consideration, but it's not the main aspect," Wolff responded.
It is believed Mercedes' 2020 plan will be announced at Spa Francorchamps, but Wolff does not want to confirm that.
"We have already talked about this with the press too much, so I don't want to set dates," Wolff said. "Let's say that we will decide within a few weeks."
French broadcaster RMC Sport claims Ocon's move to Renault is not yet set in stone.
"First, Renault would ideally like to ensure that Nico Hulkenberg secures another seat in Formula 1," the report claimed.
"According to our information, there are talks between Ocon and Renault, as was the case last year, but nothing has been signed.
"And if there will be a signature, it will not happen before the end of the week."
22-year-old Ocon, however, is already dropping hints about the deal, reportedly changing a social media profile describing himself as Mercedes' reserve to read "Formula 1 driver".
And he told F1's official website on Thursday: "I'm working hard on next year. When I come back, I'll be a much more complete driver."
I think Ocon deserves a F1 seat next year wherever if in Merceds or Renault, we will wait to that hapens.
Wolff made the right decision to retained Valteri Bottas because for the Mercedes team to win Bottas had shown his commitments to already win so many races. Never dumped an experienced driver for a new Rookie. Mercedes also does not want to receive KARMA for next year 2020 as what Ferrari did to Kimi Raikkonen by dumping him and replaced him with Charles Leclerc who is only a Rookie. Ferrari did so badly this year without a WIN as to date because they are blessed with KARMA. They have forgottenn that KIMI was their last championship winner in 2007 and their last driver to secure a WIN in 2018 USA GP.
Lucky man Bottas, IF, he keeps his job. 5 wins in 2 and half years in the TOP team just isn't good enough.
OCON could regret his decision to wait for a drive for another 18 months could backfire as he might become the forgotten man.
"....5 wins in 2 and half years in the TOP team just isn't good enough..."
By what benchmark or goal is that not enough?
There can be only one winner per race. Most of the races that Bottas did not win, within the period you mention, were won by Hamilton, so.
Mercedes is more than happy with Bottas' "wing man" role.
"By what benchmark or goal is that not enough? " mine, other professional commentators, his boss, other drivers etc!! 5 wins in 2 and half years in the top team isn't good enough even by your low standards. He even went a whole year without a win, crazy bad. Mercedes need to think ahead to stay ahead as he'll never be a NR1 driver even when GOD retires!
As to the wingman, you've taken a one off comment said in foreign language and made it into your motto, Simple Simon you've surpassed yourself.
Thank you for proving my point.
You live to be rude. Have it your way.
