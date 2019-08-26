Verstappen: Honda 'completely different' to Renault

Verstappen: Honda 'completely different' to Renault
Max Verstappen during the F1 Showrun 2019 in Graz, Austria on June 26, 2019

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Max Verstappen is still pleased with how Red Bull's new works collaboration with Honda is progressing.

The Dutchman has won two grands prix so far in 2019, which were the first for the Japanese manufacturer since its return to Formula 1 and the disastrous earlier collaboration with McLaren. Honda's last win before 2019 was in 2006. That season Jenson Button won the Hungarian Grand Prix driving for the Honda team.

Verstappen, Red Bull's top driver, told De Telegraaf that he is happy with the Honda project.

"I've never had to hit the table with my fist," he said. "Honda, like us, always want better and more. "It's a completely different mentality compared to what we were used to," Verstappen added, referring to the soured and defunct partnership with Renault.


He said there is even no problem with communication, even though McLaren once reported that the culture clash was among the reasons for the failure of that Honda union. "The funny thing is that it is a real mix," said Verstappen.

"The guy who manages the project with us is American, and there are also English people working at Honda from the time with Cosworth," he added.

"Of course, the culture is very different but you get to know that over time," he said. "Ultimately we have the same goal: to win. Then you speak the same language very quickly."

Verstappen was also asked about social media, and the fact that he is not a big fan of the platforms.

"That's just how I am," he answered. "I think I'm more on the Vettel side than the Hamilton side. "Lewis is from another generation," Verstappen added. "I don't see him jumping into a (driving) simulator as soon as he gets home."

Share this on social media:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 News Stories & Updates items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Belgium		33% Discount
Italy		10% Discount
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »
Online Betting Site Betway

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

Read more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

See all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

See all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

See all F1 Results »
Listen to all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »