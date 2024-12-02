Ocon’s Alpine Exit Talks Accelerate as Haas Move Looms

Dec.2 - Alpine's team boss says it's "obvious" Esteban Ocon wants to vacate his cockpit with immediate effect.

The Frenchman, whose relationship with the team hit the rocks mid-season, prompting him to sign for Haas for 2025, has been suggesting for several grands prix that his car is no longer as fast as teammate Pierre Gasly's.

"I think we need to talk to the team, certainly, on that side, because in any case for my part I did a good lap," Ocon told Canal Plus, after he qualified dead last in Qatar - while Gasly was P11.

"There was nothing more to do in that lap - no mistakes. It was clean from start to finish. But it's clear that we lacked a lot of performance.

"It was the same in the race, we were between seven tenths and one second (slower), rather than between five and seven tenths in previous weekends. So now it's starting to be a lot and it's worrying from our side.

"For now, it's certain that we're not in contention at all to score points."

Then, after crashing out of the , Ocon raised eyebrows by declaring: "I would like to thank the mechanics, the engineers for all their efforts on this race, but also on the rest of the year especially.

"It was important for me because in the difficult moments we continued to push and I want to thank them for that. When it's going well, it's good to stick together. But when it's not going so well, the engineers and the mechanics stick together, and that's the most important thing."

When asked what he means, Ocon added: "Important to look ahead and see what we can prepare for the future. We'll see."

Many think it was Ocon's immediate farewell to Alpine, perhaps as part a deal where the team allows him to test the Haas in the post-Abu Dhabi GP test.

Some publications think the deal is set in stone already, with his 2025 successor Jack Doohan to race in Ocon's car in the Abu Dhabi finale next weekend.

Team boss Oliver Oakes denies anything is certain. "There has been a discussion," he told French-language news agency AFP, "but there is no definitive answer yet.

"But we have talked about it. It is a bit complex. It is obvious that he would like to be released earlier. I think it comes from all the parties," Oakes added, referring to Ocon's existing contractual ties to Mercedes and Toto Wolff.

Oakes continued: "You could say it would be good to get Jack in earlier, and for Esteban it would be good to move on earlier. I think it suits everybody. It's a natural discussion.

As for Wolff, representing Ocon's career more broadly, it is believed he will negotiate on the matter directly with Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore in the coming hours.

"First of all," said the Mercedes team boss, "we have a contract under which we provide Alpine with the services of a driver, and this contract expires at the end of the year. That is the basis.

"It is better for Esteban's future to let him start with Haas sooner, and maybe it depends on whether he races in Abu Dhabi or not. We discussed this today and will continue the discussions tomorrow."

