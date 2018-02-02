F1-Fansite.com

Wolff tips Hamilton to sign new contract

Lewis Hamilton with Toto Wolffduring the FIA Prize Giving at Versailles on december 8 2017
Feb.2 - It is only "a matter of time" before Lewis Hamilton signs a new Mercedes contract.

That is the claim of his boss Toto Wolff, even though reports of a new deal have been around for months and Hamilton regularly flirts with the idea of retirement.

The 33-year-old driver is under contract until the end of this year, but he recently reacted to a social media scandal by conspicuously deleting all of his Twitter and Instagram content.

"Lewis has become such an important pillar within the team that it's a no-brainer that we continue with each other," Wolff said this week.

"The discussions are ongoing in a very positive mindset and it's just a matter of time when we seal it and put a signature to the document."

Quadruple title winner Hamilton won the 2017 world championship and Mercedes is tipped to be strong again this year.

"We've had a good winter, I would say," said Wolff. "No real drama, but there is always stress within the organisation at this time of the year."

