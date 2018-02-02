F1 News

Domenicali: Alonso needs Le Mans to 'prove' skills

Feb.2 - Fernando Alonso is racing outside formula one to "prove" he remains one of the world's best drivers.

That is the view of his former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali, who today is the boss of Lamborghini.

Last year, Alonso contested the Indy 500 and this year he will combine his McLaren duties with Le Mans and other world endurance championship races for Toyota.

Domenicali said: "Fernando is looking for challenges outside of formula one because his team is going through a difficult period.

"He wants to demonstrate his skills, to prove that he remains one of the best in the world," the Italian told Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

And Domenicali said it is clear to him that Alonso remains among the best F1 drivers even a decade after his last title.

"Who is stronger: he of Hamilton?" he asked. "It's difficult to assess. Someone is better in qualifying, someone in the race, someone psychologically.

"Today at the top there are three drivers: Alonso, Hamilton and Vettel. The differences between them are minimal and depends on the cars they drive," Domenicali added.

As for the 2018 season, he commented: "I think this year we will see the Ferrari and Mercedes duel again. But you cannot forget about Red Bull who will surely win several grands prix."

Finally, Domenicali was asked if Lamborghini might come into F1 any time soon, and he answered: "Formula one is not a priority for Lamborghini, at least for the next five years."

