F1 News

Series boss says Formula E will overtake F1

Feb.2 - The boss of Formula E says he thinks the all-electric series will eventually overtake F1.

Series chief Alejandro Agag took a swipe at F1 after Liberty Media announced this week that grid girls are being banned, declaring "Welcome to the 21st century".

"They are copying many things we do," he smiled to London publication City AM. "But it might be a coincidence."

What he says isn't a coincidence is that car manufacturers and sponsors are flocking to the street circuit-based series that is expected to have a much faster car in future years.

"In 20 years' time, I don't see anything bigger than Formula E," Agag said.

"Formula E will be the main motor sport championship because it is the championship that is connected to the industry."

