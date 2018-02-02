F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Series boss says Formula E will overtake F1

F1 News

Series boss says Formula E will overtake F1

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Mexico GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Mexico GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Feb.2 - The boss of Formula E says he thinks the all-electric series will eventually overtake F1.

Series chief Alejandro Agag took a swipe at F1 after Liberty Media announced this week that grid girls are being banned, declaring "Welcome to the 21st century".

"They are copying many things we do," he smiled to London publication City AM. "But it might be a coincidence."

What he says isn't a coincidence is that car manufacturers and sponsors are flocking to the street circuit-based series that is expected to have a much faster car in future years.

"In 20 years' time, I don't see anything bigger than Formula E," Agag said.

"Formula E will be the main motor sport championship because it is the championship that is connected to the industry."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now