Renault Frees F1 Staff Amid Alpine Engine Program Shake-Up

Oct.8 - Renault will not block disaffected engine staff at Viry-Chatillon from immediately signing up with another Formula 1 team.

Group CEO Luca de Meo told L'Equipe sports newspaper that he is "deeply sorry" to staff who are angry and disappointed about the decision to scrap Alpine's works engine program.

He says Viry will be "transformed" into a future-looking technology hub called Alpine Hypertech, with all staff who want to keep their jobs able to stay in a new role.

"There will be an F1 technology group to think about the next (F1) engine regulations cycle after 2030," said de Meo. "And other long-term projects around a Supercar and new technologies. Without job losses - that's guaranteed."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, a Frenchman, told the same French daily that his "mailbox is full of CVs" from Renault F1 staff looking for a team switch.

"It's emotionally hard to see what's happening at Viry-Chatillon," said Vasseur, who was the team boss at the works Renault team in 2016.

"I know people who have been there for 30 years, who I see from time to time. And over this time, they have been remarkable, with many titles to their name.

"I think it's a shame that it's coming to an end."

And if Vasseur now wants to sign up those Renault F1 staff who have lodged their CVs in Maranello, de Meo insists that he won't enforce the usual 'gardening leave' periods.

"If there are some who are positively driven by the idea of making an F1 engine, they will have no problem repositioning themselves," said the Italian.

"Fred Vasseur called us to ask if he could get people out of our company and avoid them having to go on gardening leave before going to work for him," de Meo confirmed.

"Ok, that's life," he quipped. "We're not going to imprison our people."

