Suzuka Future-Proofs Japanese GP Amidst New Circuit Competition

Oct.8 - Japanese GP host Suzuka is sparing no effort in looking to safeguard the future of its Formula 1 race.

As-web.jp, a specialist Japanese motor racing portal, noticed that Honda-owned Suzuka's president Tsuyoshi Saito attended the Italian GP at Monza last month.

When asked about it, Saito answered: "We are considering what improvements are necessary for traditional circuits to survive in the new era that is coming.

"Monza is a traditional circuit, just like our Suzuka. We visited Monza to see for ourselves how they have continued to host F1 races up to the present day while cherishing their traditions."

The good news for Suzuka is that, unlike Monza whose officials are hoping the current renovation efforts result in a new F1 race contract beyond 2025, the Japanese GP is currently guaranteed through 2029.

But Saito says he is already looking into 2030 and beyond.

"I also visited the Silverstone circuit in July and the Circuit de Catalunya in May, even though it was for MotoGP rather than the F1 race. But other company members have also visited other circuits as well," he revealed.

"It is very interesting to see how historic circuits are changing. Catalunya, Silverstone and now Monza are all aware of the issues and are taking on various challenges to move on to the next stage."

Indeed, as F1 owner Liberty Media continues to receive proposals from new hosts wanting to join the 24-race annual calendar, moves are afoot to divide events into two categories - those with a guaranteed annual date, and those who may need to annually alternate.

Saito says Suzuka, like Monza, is already being upgraded.

In August, it was announced that the hospitality terrace on the third floor of the pit building would be renovated in preparation for the 2025 race.

"Yes," said Saito. "We want to do everything in our power to create an environment that satisfies not only our guests, but all of our visitors."

He says that will be done without compromising on the traditional appeal of the 62-year-old circuit.

"We must protect the fact that it is a race circuit that is loved by racing drivers all over the world," said the Japanese. "We want to continue our basic idea of providing the best races on a great course.

"However, we also need to increase the number of new fans, and we need to create an environment that includes ingenuity and entertainment to attract inbound tourists to Japan and Suzuka."

It is notable that Suzuka's latest upgrade plans followed reports earlier this year that Osaka may be preparing to make a rival bid for the Japanese GP of the future.

"We have nothing to say about Osaka," Saito insists. "What we need to think about is to focus 100 percent of our efforts on how to make the Suzuka race enjoyable for our customers.

"I think it's good news for the Japanese motorsports world that many people are becoming interested in motorsports and there is a momentum to turn it into an event. On top of that, I think it's important for us, the organisers of the F1 grand prix in Japan, to fulfil our role and meet everyone's expectations."

