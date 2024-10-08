Montoya Backs Bottas as Sauber's 2025 F1 Choice

Oct.8 - Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has spoken out in support Valtteri Bottas' quest to remain in the sport in 2025.

Although plenty of alternatives, including Mick Schumacher, have been linked with the final real vacancy on next year's grid, it was strongly rumoured at the Singapore GP that the Audi-owned team ultimately decided to stick with Bottas.

Swiss journalist Roger Benoit was horrified by the news, insisting Sauber needs fresh blood to pull the Hinwil-based team off its dead-last spot in the constructors' championship.

Benoit, though, is hopeful, writing in Blick newspaper this week: "Bottas has been confirmed to be causing problems and wants a better contract with more money.

"Because (Gabriel) Bortoleto and (Franco) Colapinto can no longer be signed, even Mick Schumacher is being discussed. Good night, Hinwil!" Benoit exclaimed.

Williams boss James Vowles vowed recently to discuss a potential loan of the impressive Argentine Colapinto, 21, to Audi for 2025 and 2026.

Colapinto, however, joked to the Antena 3 program El Hormiguero this week: "I don't have a team (for 2025) because Carlos Sainz is taking my seat.

"Hey, if he takes my place at Williams, I'll take his place at El Hormiguero," he laughed.

Fernando Alonso's management company A14 handles 19-year-old F2 frontrunner Bortoleto's career, and the two-time world champion told Blick: "This boy has what it takes to be a grand prix winner.

"He belongs in Formula 1, and 2025 would be an ideal year to learn everything at a team. In front of and behind the scenes."

7-time grand prix winner Montoya, however, told AS Colombia: "Franco has done a great job, I don't want to take anything away from him. But he's not the only one who deserves that place at Sauber.

"Gabriel Bortoleto also deserves it. But the truth is that the most logical option would be to continue with Bottas for at least one year," Montoya added.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: