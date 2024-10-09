Marko Confirms Lawson and Tsunoda Battle for Red Bull Seat

Oct.9 - The remainder of the 2024 season is shaping up as a head-to-head shootout to determine the identity of Max Verstappen's teammate for 2025.

After Singapore, Red Bull triggered a break clause in the underperforming Daniel Ricciardo's contract at the junior squad RB so that Liam Lawson can step in.

The conventional wisdom is that, with Yuki Tsunoda already confirmed for 2025, RB is simply getting in early with its full race lineup for next year.

However, Dr Helmut Marko admits that Verstappen next year will "ideally" have a "young driver" rather than Sergio Perez as a teammate at Red Bull Racing.

"The important thing is to keep Verstappen," Marko told ORF Tirol, "ideally with a young driver as a teammate from our junior program."

In effect, that means Perez is in contention with new RB lineup Lawson and Tsunoda for the seat next to Verstappen at the senior, title-charging Red Bull team.

"I don't know how many races Lawson was faster than Yuki in last year, so we decided that now is the time to compare him with Yuki," Marko confirmed.

"We want to see who is faster between the two."

If Lawson or Tsunoda is promoted to Red Bull Racing, that would open up a cockpit at the junior outfit RB for Isack Hadjar. Marko admits he "feels" he already knows what the Red Bull Racing and RB lineups will be in 2025.

"But let's wait and see," said the 81-year-old Austrian. "Everyone is noticing that Yuki has improved a lot. He has better control of his emotions now. He was losing speed with his tirades, and that was what worried me the most.

"But that's in the past now. He's fast and consistent everywhere," Marko added of the 24-year-old Japanese.

"Young drivers are back in fashion," said Marko. "Our approach to working with young drivers is now being followed at Mercedes with (Kimi) Antonelli, at Haas with (Oliver) Bearman, and I hope Franco Colapinto will also get a seat, because he has had three great races."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: