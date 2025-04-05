Newey's Wife Responds to Marko's Reasons for Tsunoda Snub

Apr.5 - Dr Helmut Marko's account of recent driver decisions at Red Bull have been contradicted.

Yuki Tsunoda is in the cockpit now, but only after Sergio Perez's contract was renewed last year - and then bought out for millions.

Liam Lawson was his replacement, but he underperformed so extremely that he lasted only the first two races of 2025. Marko explained a few days ago that Red Bull was leaning towards Tsunoda from the beginning, but the selection was vetoed by Adrian Newey during the "decisive phase" around the time of the 2024 Mexican GP.

"Tsunoda drove into Pierre Gasly's car, and parts of the cars on the track damaged the underbody of Verstappen's car, which cost him the race," Marko claimed. "Adrian Newey was furious at the time.

"From that point on, Yuki was a red rag to him."

Newey's wife Amanda has been quoted as questioning the account.

"How could he (Newey) have had any influence on the lineup?" she said. "He was no longer working for Red Bull by then."

Even team boss Christian Horner denies Marko's story.

"Adrian was certainly not involved in the driver lineup for this year," he said at Suzuka. "He had no influence on our lineup."

Whatever is true, Marko is happy with Tsunoda for now.

"FP1 already confirmed that the driver swap was the right one," the 81-year-old Austrian said at Suzuka.

Former Racing Bulls team boss Franz Tost fully agrees.

"I would have chosen Tsunoda from the start," Tost told ORF. "I have always said that. I made that clear last autumn.

"Why? Because Yuki is much faster than Lawson. You could give Lawson 100 years, but he would still be slower than Yuki. For me, it would have been a very simple decision.

"If he can also keep his emotions in check, it will be a very, very good season for Red Bull and Tsunoda."

