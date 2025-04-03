Why George Russell is Confident About his Future with Mercedes

Apr.3 - George Russell on Thursday insisted he is "not worried at all" about his forthcoming contract negotiations.

Max Verstappen is increasingly linked with a move to Mercedes for the new rules era beginning in 2026.

Despite Russell's superb current form, hailed by team boss Toto Wolff, it is widely believed that if Mercedes did have to make room for Verstappen, Wolff would opt to keep his 18-year-old protege Kimi Antonelli.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, however, does not agree with that.

"If Max were to go to Mercedes, the young Antonelli, who has been performing brilliantly so far, would probably have to go," he told Blick newspaper this week.

Russell, currently third overall in the 2025 standings, insisted at Suzuka that he hasn't been following the latest rumours.

"I don't follow the press or what's written on social media, but just this morning someone told me that Toto has spoken very highly of my work," he said.

"It's nice to hear, but I already know that he supports me and believes in me. What's most important is what happens within the team, not in the rest of the world."

Both Wolff and Russell recently said the British driver's contract negotiations would be held at bay for now.

"I am not worried at all about it," Russell said. "I just believe in myself. Everything can change very quickly in Formula 1, but the main thing is always results, so in this regard everything is fine.

"If you remember previous contracts, then usually it takes Toto and me no more than a day. So on my part there's no rush and I don't feel any pressure."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: