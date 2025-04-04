Adrian Newey and Aston Martin's 2025 F1 Car: Alonso's Insights

Apr.4 - Adrian Newey has no "big ideas" about how to add pace to Aston Martin's current car.

That's the admission of Fernando Alonso, exactly one month after the renowned Formula 1 design 'genius' started work at the Silverstone based team.

The team has made no secret of the fact that Newey is working on the all-new 2026 car project, whilst leaving the door open for the former Red Bull designer to contribute to the development of this year's machine.

But Aston Martin is just seventh in the constructors' standings at present - while two-time champion Alonso, 43, is yet to even score a single point.

"I think he's more focused on the 2026 car," Alonso told Spanish journalists when asked if Newey is helping to improve the current situation.

"I'm sure he's following the races and the meetings at the factory, because obviously you can't be completely disconnected from this year's car. I'm sure he's having conversations from time to time to try to improve this one.

"But I'm not aware of any big ideas from Adrian for the 2025 car so far," he added at Suzuka.

Alonso seems content with a transitional season, with hopes high that Newey will pull off his usual trick of mastering new regulations from the very start.

"It's normal in F1," he said. "Whenever there's a major regulation change, the previous season is a bit on hold for a lot of teams. If you're not fighting for the world championship, which maybe only three or four teams are fighting for, for the rest it's a season where you're trying to prepare for the next one.

"So it's not just about improving this year's car but everything in general, like the organisation, just to be ready for a better opportunity," Alonso added. "So yeah, I think we could be at that stage now."

