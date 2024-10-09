New Global Race Hosts Line Up: F1's Calendar May Grow

Oct.9 - Several potential hosts are champing at the bit to join Formula 1's bustling and coveted race calendar.

According to Tass news agency, the Thai government is hoping for a positive answer about a prospective future street race in Bangkok "by the end of the year".

Argentine tourism minister Daniel Scioli admitted recently that he hopes rookie Franco Colapinto's meteoric F1 debut mid this season can contribute to the revival of a race in Buenos Aires.

"I'm going to take care of it because I spoke with president (Javier) Milei about bringing Formula 1 to Argentina," he said.

"Today, we are allowed to think big."

Meanwhile, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits that officials in Rwanda "have presented a good plan" for an African GP.

"It is time for Africa to be included in the Formula 1 calendar," confirmed Rwanda automobile club president Christian Gakwaya, according to DPA news agency.

"Our interest in F1 is in line with the national strategy of using sport as a lever for economic change," he added.

Rwanda's is a controversial bid, given how poor the country is. "A country whose GDP is made up 40 percent by Western aid should not be allowed in Formula 1," an unnamed team boss told Auto Bild.

"The money only goes to those in power, not to those who need it."

Finally, the Spanish news agency EFE says Panama, known for its strategic position between North and South America, is hoping its new Autodromo Panama circuit could eventually host Formula 1.

"We will be able to invite practically any category worldwide, including Formula 1, although that is a dream, because it is a national project," said the venue's general manager Pablo Otero.

