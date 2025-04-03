"Goodbye for Now" - Verstappen on Honda Amid Aston Martin Rumours

Apr.3 - It could be an innocuous comment, or it could be a strategic hint - but Max Verstappen has suggested he could still be Honda-powered in the future.

Amid swirling rumours about his potential next move, the Dutchman attended a pre-Japanese 'show-run' with old Red Bull F1 cars in Tokyo and said of Honda: "It's goodbye for now."

Verstappen won all four of his consecutive drivers' titles since 2021 with Honda power, but the Japanese marque is switching exclusively to Aston Martin from 2026.

Verstappen, 27, has been linked with both Aston Martin or Mercedes, with team advisor Dr Helmut Marko repeatedly admitting the existence of contract 'exit' clauses.

"I'm still quite young and you never know what happens in the future," Verstappen added in Tokyo.

This weekend is the last home race for Honda in collaboration with Red Bull.

"I just want to enjoy the weekend and go as fast as possible, but it's also about remembering what we've achieved together in the sport," he is quoted as saying to Algemmeen Dagblad newspaper.

"And who knows, maybe in the future too. I could never have imagined the heights we would reach with four championships won together."

At Suzuka on Thursday, Verstappen freely admitted to 'liking' a social media post that likened Liam Lawson's sacking to "bullying", and was also open about what it's like to drive the problematic 2025 Red Bull.

"From my side it is very difficult to say how difficult or how good the car is to drive, because I have never driven for another team," he said. "I adapt as best I can."

