Has Verstappen Triggered Exit Clauses from Red Bull? Marko Responds

Apr.4 - Dr Helmut Marko may disagree with the latest driver decisions at Red Bull.

The 81-year-old Austrian is known in the Formula 1 paddock for primarily being concerned about driver selection and management.

But he is now quoted by Osterreich newspaper as insisting he disagreed with the decision last year to re-sign Sergio Perez - which ultimately cost the brand millions to sever the deal.

"That wasn't my decision," said Marko. "I didn't choose Perez, Christian (Horner) did."

He suggests a better pick would have been Nico Hulkenberg. "He is a great guy, that's very clear," said Marko. "However, he signed the contract with Audi very early last season, when Perez was still high in the world championship. "That's why it was no longer an option."

Liam Lawson was selected as Perez's 2025 replacement, but his early performances were so poor that Red Bull hit reverse gear and has now put Yuki Tsunoda at the wheel.

"Surprisingly, he (Marko) didn't call me yet," the diminutive Japanese said at Suzuka. "Very unusual.

"I can't wait to see him and see how he's going to react to me."

Tsunoda was close to Max Verstappen's pace in initial practice, and Marko also sounded confident. "Yuki knows the track inside and out," he told sport.de. "He's gotten used to the car on the simulator."

Indeed, Tsunoda suggested that even Verstappen listened to his ideas about how to better set up the difficult-to-handle RB21. "After that, Max tried that setup in the simulator, and he said it felt good," he said.

"I heard that Max will start the practice session with a setup closer to mine."

As for the rumblings about ongoing management chaos at Red Bull, it is only ramping up rumours that Verstappen may choose to trigger a performance-related performance clause and flee.

"We have to make the RB21 more competitive," Marko told RTL. "But as it stands now, there are no clauses in force."

Some believe some of Verstappen's latest comments suggest he might be eyeing a 2026 reunion with Honda and Adrian Newey with a move to Aston Martin.

"You're putting words in my mouth now," the Dutch driver told a Japanese journalist on Thursday.

When asked about rumours Verstappen's management is already talking to other teams, including Mercedes, Marko replied: "At the moment I hope that this is certainly not the case.

"We want to win that fifth title, and the entire team is focused on this."

Verstappen has made clear that he disagreed with replacing Lawson so soon. "I've given my opinion," said the 27-year-old, "but what they do with my opinions is not my decision.

"The main problem is that the car isn't good enough. We need to make it more driveable, then every driver in the other car can handle it."

