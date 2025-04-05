Inside Alpine's Strategy: Addressing the Growing 'Unrest' Surrounding Doohan

Apr.5 - The weight on Jack Doohan's shoulders turned into real-world pain at Suzuka with a 300kph crash.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the rookie Australian, already clinging to his race seat at Alpine, tried to replicate a trick he tried in the simulator by taking the flat-out first corner with DRS wide open.

After he slammed into the wall, having already been replaced in initial practice by reserve Ryo Hirakawa, team boss Oliver Oakes called Doohan's move a "misjudgement".

Some estimated the damage at $1.5 million, and early whispers of a hand or arm injury triggered rumours that Franco Colapinto could be in Doohan's car sooner rather than later.

However, reserve driver Colapinto is not in Japan, despite the fact that he is clearly team advisor Flavio Briatore's preferred driver for the cockpit next to Pierre Gasly.

"We know there's a bit of unrest around Jack's position," Oakes told Sky Deutschland, "but he's working well. So far it's been ok.

"He's staying calm and focusing on himself. There are a lot of rumours about Franco, but at the moment we're happy."

However, that's not a job guarantee. "You always have to decide what's best for the team," Oakes continued. "Every driver in Formula 1 has to perform. They know that."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher thinks Doohan's crash was a clear sign of the 22-year-old's growing desperation.

"You can tell that the pressure is on and that he really wants to show that he deserves that cockpit," he said. "He wants to show that he's fast and can make the difference. So he goes straight beyond the limit like that."

Former Racing Bulls boss Franz Tost agreed, telling ORF: "You can't go into that corner that fast. But you don't see any deceleration at all.

"I'm completely surprised. If it was a driving error, then it was a very serious one, I have to say."

Schumacher is expecting a driver change sooner rather than later.

"Flavio hopes and believes that Colapinto will do a better job," said the German, "which would, of course, also lead to the team being pushed further forward."

As for Colapinto, who is working in the simulator at Enstone, he told Clarin: "My French isn't perfect. I'd love to learn, but right now my priority is staying in top shape so I can get back in a seat."

