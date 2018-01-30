F1-Fansite.com

Pirelli concerned about new Barcelona surface

Pirelli at Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Thursday 11 May 2017.
Pirelli at Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Thursday 11 May 2017.

Jan.30 - Pirelli is reportedly concerned that a new track surface in Barcelona could make pre-season F1 testing a challenge next month.

Just a month before F1's only winter testing at the Spanish venue takes place, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week announced that a full resurfacing is "underway".

Italy's Autosprint reports that sole F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has subsequently dispatched engineers to Barcelona to "re-examine the characteristics" of the new surface.

The report claims Barcelona has informed Pirelli that the surface is similar to the old one, but that the bedding-in process of new bitumen can be problematic.

Only Red Bull and Haas are now yet to announce officially that their cars will be launched prior to the start of Barcelona testing next month.

