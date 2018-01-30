F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Backer: Calling Sirotkin pay-driver 'pure lie'

F1 News

Backer: Calling Sirotkin pay-driver 'pure lie'

Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Sergey Sirotkin.
Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Sergey Sirotkin.

Jan.30 - Calling Sergey Sirotkin a pay-driver is a "pure lie".

That is the claim of Boris Rotenberg, the Russian billionaire who is widely credited for being the new Williams driver's financial backer.

Rotenberg, the co-founder of SMP Bank, also runs SMP Racing, a driver programme he says is similar to Red Bull's.

SMP also has its own sports car prototype, the BR1, and Rotenberg admitted entering a team in F1 one day is "a dream".

"I've always said that we do not strive for formula one because it is a very political story and it doesn't work if support from various sides is lacking," he told the Russian publication Fontanka.

For now, Rotenberg says he is happy to have got Sirotkin all the way to the F1 grid.

He defends the 22-year-old amid revelations he brings a reported EUR 20 million to the Williams seat.

"He was faster than Kubica," Rotenberg insisted.

"That is for those people who say he (Sirotkin) bought a place for himself. That is a pure lie.

"The boy has been working for this for five years since he joined the programme. Finance cannot play the decisive role."

Rotenberg admits that SMP Racing is paying Williams, but he insists it will "go to the development of the car".

"Naturally there are costs. Motor sport is not cheap. It is not a toy for me to amuse myself," he said.

Sirotkin was Renault's reserve driver last year, and so one might think Rotenberg would prefer the rookie had been promoted to race driver with the French works team.

"No," he insists. "Williams is a historically more important team. It is more focused on the result."

Rotenberg also denied that the presence at Williams of Lance Stroll, whose billionaire father Lawrence is an influential figure, might complicate the task for Sirotkin.

"I don't think so," he answered.

"It is clear that although they are one team, on the track it is every man for himself.

"I have told him (Sirotkin) that every race should be regarded as his last, even if we will be there helping to make the Williams car go faster," said Rotenberg.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now