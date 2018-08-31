F1 Fansite
formula one racing info

Perez plays down McLaren speculation

Perez plays down McLaren speculation
Sergio Perez (MEX) Racing Point Force India F1 Team with Pink Panthers fans. Italian Grand Prix, Thursday 30th August 2018. Monza Italy.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Sergio Perez has played down speculation linking him with McLaren for 2019.

Earlier, it seemed clear that the Mexican, having participated in the legal moves that triggered the Lawrence Stroll takeover, was definitely staying at Force India.

But now, rumours are linking him with becoming Carlos Sainz's teammate at McLaren next year.

Asked at Monza if his future is set for 2019, Perez answered: "Yes."

"It's a timing issue for the team. But where I'll be, I know. They will make the announcement when and where they wish to do it."

He would not say directly if he was referring to Racing Point Force India, but he did spoke openly about the prospect of being Lance Stroll's teammate.

And Perez also indicated that the Stroll takeover is good news, as the Silverstone based team "has enormous potential and now a better budget".

So when asked if he would accept an offer to return to McLaren, where he raced in 2013, Perez answered: "If I had guarantees that I could be competitive, and there was a great project behind everything, then why not?

"But I would have to know the details of their plans better, to understand the situation of the team."

As for Force India and its future, the 28-year-old said: "There is no doubt that the best of this team is coming.

"The goal is to be a competitive team in the coming seasons and I think it is possible to even be among the top three," Perez added.

He said Force India's designers and engineers thrive because they don't feel "a hand tightening around their necks if they get something wrong".

"That is an important difference between us and some teams like Toyota, McLaren, Renault," said Perez.

Share this:
See Previous Post
See Next Post

One thought on “Perez plays down McLaren speculation

  1. Frank

    So really what was the purpose of McLaren business. I can't see Perez dropping down in class or maybe he would not have sued for back wages at the behest of the buyers. His back wages were due him regardless so that wasn't the reason he sued. He did it for the betterment of the team and if he were kicked to the curb it would be a knife in the back.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

2018 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Latest News Updates

See more F1 comments »

Latest Result

Newest Pictures

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Italy '18		AvialableBook Now
Singapore '18		AvailableBook Now
Russia '18		AvailableBook Now
Japan '18		AvailableBook Now
USA '18		10% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '18		AvailableBook Now
Brazil '18		AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
2019 season
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Spain '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now