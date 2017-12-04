F1 News

Kvyat in talks over Formula E move

Dec.4 - Daniil Kvyat could revive his motor racing career in Formula E.

After a tumultuous couple of years, the 23-year-old Russian lost his place not only at Toro Rosso, but in the entire Red Bull programme.

But Formula E is now regarded as a viable alternative to F1 for drivers, manufacturers and sponsors.

Ex-F1 drivers including Jean-Eric Vergne, Sebastian Buemi, Kamui Kobayashi, Nelson Piquet jr, Andre Lotterer, Lucas di Grassi, Jerome d'Ambrosio and Nick Heidfeld all race in Formula E today.

Felipe Massa is expected to follow soon, and the Russian news agency Tass says Kvyat is another potential Formula E driver of the future.

Tass says Kvyat has "held talks with at least two teams" and could take part in test drives in January.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.