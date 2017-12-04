F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Kvyat in talks over Formula E move

F1 News

Kvyat in talks over Formula E move

Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Singapore GP F1/2017
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Singapore GP F1/2017

Dec.4 - Daniil Kvyat could revive his motor racing career in Formula E.

After a tumultuous couple of years, the 23-year-old Russian lost his place not only at Toro Rosso, but in the entire Red Bull programme.

But Formula E is now regarded as a viable alternative to F1 for drivers, manufacturers and sponsors.

Ex-F1 drivers including Jean-Eric Vergne, Sebastian Buemi, Kamui Kobayashi, Nelson Piquet jr, Andre Lotterer, Lucas di Grassi, Jerome d'Ambrosio and Nick Heidfeld all race in Formula E today.

Felipe Massa is expected to follow soon, and the Russian news agency Tass says Kvyat is another potential Formula E driver of the future.

Tass says Kvyat has "held talks with at least two teams" and could take part in test drives in January.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now