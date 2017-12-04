F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Vettel unsure over Kubica return

F1 News

Vettel unsure over Kubica return

G.P. BELGIO F1/2017 - SPA FRANCORCHAMPS Sebastian Vettel
G.P. BELGIO F1/2017 - SPA FRANCORCHAMPS Sebastian Vettel

Dec.4 - Sebastian Vettel has admitted he is not sure what to think about Robert Kubica's F1 comeback.

It is believed the Pole is now on the cusp of securing his return to the sport with Williams, seven years after almost severing his arm in a rallying crash.

"I think it's very tragic what happened back then," German Vettel told Sonntagsblick newspaper.

"He was regarded as a future champion. But I do not understand why he is pushing for a comeback now," he added.

"Why did he not do this before?" the Ferrari driver added.

"For him it would be a nice story, but on the other hand it would be unfortunate for younger drivers who would also like that cockpit," Vettel said.

Nico Hulkenberg agrees that Kubica's return would be a "huge story" for F1.

"In testing you can see that the pace is there," he told Sport1.

"But you cannot simulate the racing action of the first lap in Monaco or Singapore," Hulkenberg said.

"I hope he is able to race at the highest level, but we will only see that when he's in the car next year. I estimate the chances of his comeback at 50-50," the Renault driver added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now