Wolff ridicules Ferrari switch rumours

Toto Wolff has ridiculed ongoing speculation that his future could be in red.

When the Mercedes boss sat out the race in Brazil, it fired up speculation that he might either replace Chase Carey as F1 CEO or join Lewis Hamilton in a 2021 switch to Ferrari.

"Sounds like a good plan," Wolff smiled to Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

"But I'd rather put something else out there: flying to Mars with Lewis and seeing if there anything out there to be won.





"In all seriousness, I want to be successful with Mercedes in 2020, and what happens after that I will decide in the next few months," he added.

After a long 2019 season, the entire F1 world is preparing to go on Christmas holidays, but Wolff says it is difficult to switch off.

"My 'performance doctor' says you need years to work your way into such a stress level and then years to get out of it," he said.

"Three weeks of vacation won't help - you also have to have periods of recovery throughout the year."