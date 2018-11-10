ï»¿ Wolff: Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019 | F1-Fansite.com
F1 Fansite
F1 racing info

Wolff: Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019

Wolff: Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019
Niki Lauda, Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport;

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Nov.10 - If an Abu Dhabi comeback does not work for Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman should be back in the paddock by Melbourne next year.

That is the claim of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, reacting to news that 69-year-old F1 legend Lauda in fact wants to be back in action after his long layoff for a lung transplant in just two weeks.

Wolff told Osterreich newspaper in Brazil: "It's all Niki and the doctors' decision.

"But if it's not Abu Dhabi, then he will be with us in Australia in March."

Wolff laughed that Lauda will be giving staff at the rehabilitation clinic a hard time as he chases his comeback target.

"He torments the therapists to the maximum. I'm sure they wish he was back with us already," the Austrian laughed.

Share this:

Book discounted tickets & reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop »

One thought on “Wolff: Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019

  1. Bent spanner

    Can`t wait to see and hear NIKI back in place,lets all wish him a speedy recovery, Just not the same without him .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


See Previous Post
See Next Post
See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

Vote in our Formula 1 Poll!

Who will get the 2019 Williams seat?
Results

Latest News Updates

Most Recent Comments

See more F1 comments Â»

Latest Result

Newest Pictures

2018 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
2019 season
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Azerbaijan '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Spain '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now
UK '19		AvailableBook Now
Germany '19		€20,- DiscountBook Now
Hungary '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '19		30% DiscountBook Now