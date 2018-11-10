ï»¿ F1 considering mandatory winter shutdown | F1-Fansite.com
F1 Fansite
F1 racing info

F1 considering mandatory winter shutdown

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, United States GP 2018. Lewis Hamilton & Toto Wolff
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, United States GP 2018. Lewis Hamilton & Toto Wolff

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Nov.10 - F1 is considering installing a mandatory winter shutdown period.

Already, factories must close for a period during the summer calendar gap in August, to cut costs but more importantly give hard-working staff a break.

It comes after the F1 calendar swelled to its current 21 races, with Liberty Media planning more races in Vietnam and potentially the Netherlands and beyond for 2020.

World champion Lewis Hamilton warned in Brazil: "I am not going to be here if it gets to 25 races, that's for sure.

"I am someone who really loves racing, but the season is long, it takes a big commitment from all of us, and it is a long time away from our families.

"The seasons are getting longer, and the off-time is getting shorter, so from a competitor's point of view the turnaround is short. You start preparing for next year as soon as the season is so done, so getting your mind tuned is very difficult," the Mercedes driver added.

The idea of a winter 'shutdown' was discussed by the technical working group in Brazil on Thursday. The next step is for the proposal to be forwarded to the strategy group.

Share this:

Book discounted tickets & reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


See Previous Post
See Next Post
See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

Vote in our Formula 1 Poll!

Who will get the 2019 Williams seat?
Results

Latest News Updates

Most Recent Comments

See more F1 comments Â»

Latest Result

Newest Pictures

2018 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
2019 season
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Azerbaijan '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Spain '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now
UK '19		AvailableBook Now
Germany '19		€20,- DiscountBook Now
Hungary '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '19		30% DiscountBook Now