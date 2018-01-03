F1 News

Villeneuve: Bottas 'only number 2 driver'

Jan.3 - Valtteri Bottas is a "solid number 2" for world champion Lewis Hamilton.

That is the view of 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who is never shy to offer forthright views about F1's teams and drivers of today.

"Mercedes won because they still have the best engine, but only Hamilton was able to take advantage of it. Bottas' performance was almost embarrassing," he told Auto Bild.

"He is a solid number 2 and no more. I would have chosen Wehrlein," Villeneuve said.

The French Canadian said Kimi Raikkonen is also a good number 2 driver for Ferrari, but that Finn is "much better than Bottas".

