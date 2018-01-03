F1-Fansite.com

Whiting: Less overtaking due to teams not cars

FIA Race Director, Charlie Whiting makes an appearance in the Drivers Press Conference featuring. BrazilianGP F1/2016.
Jan.3 - Charlie Whiting has defended F1's regulations, declaring that the biggest issue for the sport is in fact the competitiveness of the midfield teams.

Many teams and drivers rounded out 2017 by declaring that while the new cars were faster, they also meant overtaking was more difficult.

"The wider cars look great and they've given us more grip, but when they take up more space on the track you have less clean air so it does make following harder," said Daniel Ricciardo.

But F1 race director Whiting doesn't agree with that assessment.

"I don't think closer racing is the issue, and I don't think the cars are the problem," he told the New York Times.

"The biggest problem we've had this year is that it's clear the big three teams - if you want to call them that - in Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are significantly quicker than the rest.

"I don't think the racing has been bad, it's just that some have done a significantly better job than others, which is nothing new in formula one," Whiting added.

