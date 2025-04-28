Puma and McLaren Join Forces: A Game-Changing Partnership Explained

Apr.28 – McLaren, currently Formula 1’s fastest team, is poised to sign a lucrative new sponsorship deal.

German outlets, including F1 broadcaster Sky Deutschland and the country’s largest newspaper, Bild, claim the Woking based team will be prominently sponsored by multinational German sporting brand Puma.

The deal is specifically for McLaren’s off-track clothing, with Alpinestars to continue to supply the overalls, driver footwear, and gloves.

Currently, McLaren’s off-track clothing sponsor is British brand Castore – with an existing contract through 2027. “This was an unexpected change,” reported Bild.

“Why the team, led by CEO Zak Brown, decided to make the early switch is unknown,” the newspaper added.

Kronen Zeitung, an Austrian newspaper, quoted Brown as saying: “The time is right to explore other opportunities that are more in line with the strategic direction of McLaren Racing.”

Sky Deutschland says McLaren’s new Puma deal will begin in 2026 and run for several years.

As for Castore, that sportswear brand will reportedly shift allegiance to the small American team Haas.

Puma also has sponsorship and supply arrangements with Ferrari, Aston Martin, Williams and Sauber. Mercedes prominently moved from Puma to Adidas – another famous German brand, this year, following Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

