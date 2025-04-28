Imola’s F1 Future in Jeopardy? Here’s What’s Happening

Apr.28 – Another ominous sign about the future of Imola’s Formula 1 race has emerged.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz, who was born in Madrid, was back in the Spanish capital last Friday for the start of construction on the new ‘Madring’ circuit.

From next year, it will host a new Formula 1 race, and Sainz was present in his new capacity as an ambassador for the event.

“What I think we are achieving is the character of a hybrid circuit,” he said, “with a street section with very close walls and a more open area, like a traditional European circuit.”

The ceremonial event in Madrid was also attended by Manuel Avino, president of Spain’s automobile federation.

He declared: “Fortunately, and God willing that all goes well, Spain – starting in 2026 – will be the only country in the world except for the United States to host two Formula 1 races.”

Avino left out Italy – currently the host of races at Monza as well as Imola. The latter’s contract with F1, however, expires at the end of 2025.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admitted earlier in April that a new deal for Imola is looking unlikely. “It will be increasingly difficult to have two grands prix in the same country because the interest in our sport is growing,” he told Rai radio.

“It will be difficult for this current situation to continue for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was in France at the weekend for the historic grand prix event at Paul Ricard, which dropped off the calendar in 2022.

“It’s incredible to see so many people, with so much passion for Formula 1,” he told local media. “It proves how important a French GP could be once again.”

