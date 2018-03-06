F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Perez says Alonso's 2018 schedule 'impossible'

F1 News

Perez says Alonso's 2018 schedule 'impossible'

Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Sahara Force India F1 Team Studio Shoot, Friday 16th February 2018. Silverstone, England.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Sahara Force India F1 Team Studio Shoot, Friday 16th February 2018. Silverstone, England.

Mar.6 - Sergio Perez thinks Fernando Alonso's racing schedule this year is nigh on "impossible" to manage.

Alonso, having last year skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, is this year combining the F1 calendar with the full world endurance championship including Le Mans.

"That's a really hectic programme," Force India driver Perez told El Mundo Deportivo.

"With how busy we are, not only with races but also the simulator and everything else that we have to do, I think it's impossible to do," he added.

"You would have to find the perfect compromise with your calendar to achieve it, but I don't think you can do two seasons at once.

"Right now we have 21 races which requires a lot of commitment, so at this point in my career I would not consider it," Perez added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now