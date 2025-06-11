Mercedes’ Reliability Crisis: Team Working to Fix Engine Issues

Jun.11 – Mercedes is investigating an alarming trend with its normally industry-leading Formula 1 engines, according to the Italian magazine Autosprint.

Correspondent Paolo Filisetti reports that the German manufacturer’s reputation as a maker of not only powerful but reliable F1 power units has taken a knock in 2025 so far.

He said that in the “triplet of races between Imola, Monaco and Barcelona, a negative trend has clearly emerged, with Mercedes as the protagonist.”

Works driver Kimi Antonelli broke down in both Monaco and Barcelona, while his teammate George Russell and the Aston Martins have also had recent problems.

Filisetti said Mercedes initiated “preventative measures” prior to the Spanish GP – prompting another investigation about the Antonelli failure.

“We still don’t know what broke,” Mercedes technical director James Allison said.

“We have sent the engine back to Brixworth. They will dismantle it, discover the precise causes of the problem, and establish countermeasures to be adopted on the entire allocation of power units, not only for our team but also for the customer teams.”

Filisetti noted that the championship leading cars of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have “for now not been affected”.

“Some hypotheses circulating in the Barcelona paddock indicated how the installation on each car could be relevant, especially with regard to the sizing of the cooling systems and heat exchange.”

Nonetheless, Mercedes power is still expected to lead the field next year when radical new regulations debut, ramping up speculation that Max Verstappen could make the switch from Red Bull.

Red Bull’s championship-winning works engine supplier Honda is moving to Aston Martin, leaving the reigning champions working on a bespoke Red Bull power unit in collaboration with Ford.

Rumours suggest the Red Bull-Ford project has not been smooth sailing so far.

“It would be arrogant of us to believe that we can immediately outperform our competitors,” team boss Christian Horner told Sport Bild.

“Ferrari has been in this field for 75 years, Mercedes for around 25. Audi and Honda have also built some of the best engines in the world in various areas of motorsport.

“We have to earn our spurs first,” the Red Bull team boss added. “Next year is a fresh start.”

