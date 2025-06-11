Imola’s F1 Future: What Fans Need to Know

Jun.11 – Imola has been dropped from the Formula 1 calendar – but the iconic Italian venue is not giving up.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Macau, the FIA rubber-stamped another 24-race schedule proposed by F1 – with Madrid confirmed as a brand new host.

And with F1, the FIA and the teams all agreeing that the 2026 calendar cannot accommodate a 25th grand prix, fears that Imola would be the host left without a place were confirmed.

“This is news that we were aware of and that understandably generates questions, disappointment and a sense of bitterness,” Imola mayor Marco Panieri and regional president Michele de Pascale admitted in a joint statement.

“However, we want to be very clear – this news is by no means the final word.”

On the face of it, the only chance of an immediate comeback for Imola would be Madrid’s new street circuit failing inspection by the FIA.

Both F1 and the FIA admit that the Madrid GP next year is only scheduled “subject to FIA circuit homologation”.

Germany’s major newspaper Bild notes that there is actually a “big question mark” hovering over the inaugural 2026 Madrid GP. “Many doubt that the street circuit will be ready in time for its planned premiere,” it claims.

“If it doesn’t work out, Imola is the first alternative candidate.”

Indeed, Imola’s Panieri and de Pascale confirm that a race budget for 2026 is already allocated.

Also teetering on the brink of losing its own spot on the F1 calendar is long-time host Barcelona – even though the event is still on the schedule for 2026.

However, the long-time Spanish GP host does not have a contract beyond 2026.

The official ambassador for the new Madrid GP, Williams driver and Madrid native Carlos Sainz, said this week: “I wish Barcelona the best, and I hope we have two home races during my entire racing career.”

Banco Santander is a long-time supporter of Spain’s Formula 1 interests, and its sponsorships boss, Felipe Martin, said he is hoping the Barcelona race can survive beyond next year.

“Having a grand prix is a highly prized right in many countries, and for Spain to be able to have two, in the two largest cities, would be a luxury,” he admitted to Diario Sport.

“For us, next year will be wonderful, and I hope this situation lasts for many years, with one grand prix before the summer and another afterward. I want, I hope, and I wish that we can have two grands prix in Spain for a long time to come.”

