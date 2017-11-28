F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lowe: Stroll 'understands' need to improve

F1 News

Lowe: Stroll 'understands' need to improve

Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017. Lance Stroll, Williams FW40 Mercedes, leads Jolyon Palmer, Renault R.S.17, and Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017. Lance Stroll, Williams FW40 Mercedes, leads Jolyon Palmer, Renault R.S.17, and Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Nov.28 - Paddy Lowe has admitted he hopes Lance Stroll learns from his difficulties in 2017.

19-year-old Stroll, backed by his billionaire father Lawrence, has struggled at times during his F1 debut season, including at the Abu Dhabi finale.

"It seemed that he could not get the car to work properly in terms of balance," Williams boss Lowe said.

The British team has said farewell to Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa, and so given Stroll's struggles, who will replace Massa is particularly important.

That is also the case because McLaren and Renault could be significantly more competitive in 2018.

"Of course, and Lance understands this better than anyone," Lowe, who is believed to be pushing for Robert Kubica to join Williams next year, said.

"I think selecting the right drivers is always important, no matter your circumstances."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now