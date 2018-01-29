F1-Fansite.com

Isola: McLaren to be competitive in 2018

Jan.29 - McLaren should have a competitive car in 2018.

That is the view of Mario Isola, the F1 boss for the sport's sole tyre supplier Pirelli.

"The world championship this year will be interesting," he told Spain's Marca sports newspaper.

"Last year we saw that Ferrari was very close to Mercedes and also Red Bull progressed a lot, so I hope we will see five or six teams fighting for victories including McLaren," Isola added.

He said one of the British team's biggest assets is Fernando Alonso.

"Fernando is undoubtedly one of the best drivers in the world, and this year he will be able to demonstrate what he is capable of," said Isola.

"I am sure that McLaren will develop a lot and return to the place they deserve in 2018."

