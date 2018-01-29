F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Marko: Alonso made Honda 'look bad'

F1 News

Marko: Alonso made Honda 'look bad'

Marko Helmut & Christian Horner Belgian GP F1/2017
Marko Helmut & Christian Horner Belgian GP F1/2017

Jan.29 - Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull's new plan for 2018 is still on track.

Recently, Marko said the team had learned from 2017, when it started with a car off Mercedes and Ferrari's pace.

"Based on our experience last year, we gave the engineers a deadline," he now explains to Auto Motor und Sport.

"There is no worrying this time about whether we can make it to the first test."

Quietly, Marko is optimistic about the RB14 car amid whispers from France that Renault has got the reliability problems of its engine under control.

But there are no public goals from Red Bull, with Marko saying only: "Let us surprise.

"We have optimal values, but we do every year," he said.

Another positive factor is the strong involvement of Adrian Newey, although Marko admits the famous designer is not involved "100 per cent".

As for the future, Red Bull is reportedly looking beyond 2018 with Renault and considering joining sister team Toro Rosso in using Honda power.

"Honda is very active and have already found something," Marko said.

"Perhaps they will manage to be on Renault's level with their second engine (specification).

"Honda had to compromise because of the McLaren chassis and were not able to develop freely. And Alonso did everything he could to make the engine look bad," he added.

For 2018, Marko expects Mercedes to dominate again.

"The worst thing is their qualifying mode, because you cannot overtake on most tracks," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Marko: Alonso made Honda 'look bad'

  1. Dean

    Alonso didn't go out of his way to make Honda look bad, everyone could see he was driving the nuts off the car. His driving showed how bad the engine was, and because of that Honda had no where to hide. Obviously Marko is going to be pro Honda and if they have another torrid season will he blame Alonso for that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now