Inside Sergio Perez’s Plans for a Formula 1 Comeback

Jun.1 – Sergio Perez is still keeping the door open for a return to Formula 1.

The Mexican’s career looked over at the end of last year as, despite his solid commercial backing, he was dropped for struggling to keep up with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

However, 35-year-old Perez’s star has risen again in light of the arguably more intense struggles faced by his successors, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

Perez is now strongly linked with F1’s new eleventh team for 2026, Cadillac.

“I’m not sure what will happen,” he said at the Festival de las Ideas in Puebla, Mexico, on Saturday.

“I am aware that I did not end my career as I would have liked and as we deserve. If I return, it will be with an important project that motivates us.

“If I find it, I will return.”

As for his takeaway message for the Festival of Ideas audience? “Never give up, that would be the main message,” said Perez, who wore that slogan on the back of his helmet during his Red Bull era.

