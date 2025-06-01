Mercedes’ Next Big Move? Russell’s Surprising Advice to Toto Wolff

Jun.1 – Mercedes’ next driver lineup should be George Russell alongside Max Verstappen.

That’s the candid view of Russell himself, who denies team boss Toto Wolff is being “disrespectful” by not immediately offering him a new contract for 2026 and beyond.

Clearly, Wolff is leaving a potential door open for a shock Verstappen defection from Red Bull.

“The truth is, no,” Russell told El Mundo Deportivo when asked if he feels disrespected by Wolff amid arguably his best season so far at Mercedes and in Formula 1.

“The fact is, there are two seats in a Formula 1 team. And I’ve already said I’d be happy to be Verstappen’s teammate,” the 27-year-old Briton insisted.

“Why wouldn’t a team want Verstappen? If I was Toto, I had two seats and I could have any driver and all the drivers were available, I would choose myself and I would choose Verstappen. That’s what I would do in Toto’s shoes.”

Currently, Russell is paired at Mercedes with 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, who is a highly-rated protege of Wolff’s. Many think it’s very unlikely Wolff would drop Antonelli, which raises the possibility that Russell may have to be dropped at the end of the year.

“I don’t see it as disrespectful,” Russell repeated, when asked about his expiring contract. “That’s how the sport goes.

“I think Ferrari, if it could choose, would choose Verstappen and (Charles) Leclerc. McLaren would probably choose Verstappen and either (Lando) Norris or (Oscar) Piastri.

“Verstappen would be the number one choice for every team. So it’s not disrespectful. It’s just the reality,” Russell concluded.

Russell insists he has “full confidence” he will be in a good car in 2026, and many insiders think that if Verstappen does move to Mercedes, Red Bull would simply snap up Russell.

It’s notable, therefore, that Russell gives Red Bull a good chance of being competitive next year – even though the team is producing its own engine in collaboration with Ford next year.

Mercedes’ power unit, on the other hand, is tipped to dominate in 2026 and beyond.

“Yes, but McLaren also has our engine, and we’re way behind McLaren now,” Russell points out. “Right now, we’re closer to Williams than McLaren.

“There’s a lot of positivity around our 2026 engine, but it’s noise, not facts. How do you know what the others will do?

“I know what Mercedes has – but I don’t know what Ferrari has. I don’t know what Red Bull has. So all this noise is nonsense.

“Of course my intention is to continue with Mercedes. It’s where I want to be. And nothing would make me happier than to win with Mercedes. But contracts in Formula 1 are overrated.”

