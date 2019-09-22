Hulkenberg: Formula E teams showing 'interest'

Nico Hulkenberg is no longer completely ruling out a switch to Formula E.

Earlier, after losing his Renault seat for 2020, the German said the prospect of racing in the all-electric single seater series was "not exactly exciting".

But since then, potential alternatives at Haas and probably also Alfa Romeo and Red Bull have dried up. The 32-year-old also turned down an offer to race for McLaren's new Indycar team.

As for Williams, German Hulkenberg said: "After ten years in Formula 1, I really do not want to drive completely at the back."





Germany's Auto Bild claims that "not only Jaguar" has made an approach to Hulkenberg about Formula E.

"In my head, I'm still here in Formula 1," Hulkenberg said. "The fire still burns. There was interest from people in that series (Formula E), but I did not pursue it. I would not consider it until it's clear that things are not going to work out here."