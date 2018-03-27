F1 News

Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders

Mar.27 - Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain.

Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed that it was simple finger trouble that meant Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean retired within minutes following bungled pitstops in Australia.

"Why should we keep complaining?" Steiner told Blick newspaper.

"Those responsible know they were to blame -- the wheel guns, the nuts and the hubs are the same as in 2017," he added.

"No one will be fired. Maybe the pressure of the two most important pitstops since our entry in 2016 was simply too great. Now we have to work harder with the same crew.

"The car is very good, which is why we can go with optimism to Bahrain and everywhere else," Steiner added.

Grosjean confirmed: "The only consolation is that I've never had such a good car in formula one."

WhatsApp Google+ Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.