F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders

F1 News

Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Wednesday 07 March 2018. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, pit stop.
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Wednesday 07 March 2018. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, pit stop.

Mar.27 - Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain.

Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed that it was simple finger trouble that meant Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean retired within minutes following bungled pitstops in Australia.

"Why should we keep complaining?" Steiner told Blick newspaper.

"Those responsible know they were to blame -- the wheel guns, the nuts and the hubs are the same as in 2017," he added.

"No one will be fired. Maybe the pressure of the two most important pitstops since our entry in 2016 was simply too great. Now we have to work harder with the same crew.

"The car is very good, which is why we can go with optimism to Bahrain and everywhere else," Steiner added.

Grosjean confirmed: "The only consolation is that I've never had such a good car in formula one."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now