F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Force India racing ban over now

F1 News

Force India racing ban over now

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Sahara Force India F1 Team Studio Shoot, Friday 16th February 2018. Silverstone, England.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Sahara Force India F1 Team Studio Shoot, Friday 16th February 2018. Silverstone, England.

Feb.28 - Tensions have thawed in the Force India garage.

Last year, the thorny relationship between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon spilled over following some clashes, and the team banned wheel-to-wheel racing between the pair.

But sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer is quoted by France's L'Equipe as saying that ban is now over.

"We will start the season as we finished the last," he said. "As with every team, we've been through a period of conflict but it's a thing of the past."

Frenchman Ocon confirmed: "We had a difficult time, but our relations and the atmosphere is fine now.

"I want to beat him of course," he added. "I have more experience now and it should be a close fight, but that's what I want.

"We have the right to fight against each other, but the policy is the same: no contact. That's normal. We do not want to lose points that way."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now