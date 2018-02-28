F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Renault imposes May deadline on Red Bull

F1 News

Renault imposes May deadline on Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull RB14 Catalunya Barcelona testing day 1 2018
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull RB14 Catalunya Barcelona testing day 1 2018

Feb.28 - Renault wants Red Bull to decide by May which engine it will use in 2019.

Red Bull is making no secret that it could follow its junior team Toro Rosso in switching to Honda power at the end of the season.

Boss Christian Horner has already expressed some concerns that Renault is prioritising reliability over performance for 2018, at least early in the season.

Renault's Cyril Abiteboul said that is only understandable, given the changes to the long-life engine rules this year.

"In such a situation, the ordering of priorities is obvious," he said in Barcelona.

"It is important to understand that that reliability gives more options for increasing efficiency. When you increase reliability, you can use more and more power.

"The situation (in 2018) will be comparable to the end of last season in Abu Dhabi, when we were able to use the maximum potential of the engine."

Red Bull will therefore assess which option - Renault or Honda - will give them more power for 2019 and beyond.

Abiteboul warned: "We cannot wait forever.

"I know that Christian has said he has options, and he is absolutely right. Like him, I know and read contracts.

"But we have obligations to help formula one, not Red Bull, and it is obvious that we must plan our work.

"The deadline is spelled out in the sporting regulations, because as far as I know, there should be clarity as to which engine supplier each team will have for the following year by the end of May.

"As far as I can tell, this is our deadline. By this time, we want to know whether the cooperation will continue," Abiteboul added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now