Amidst Rumors, Renault’s CEO Affirms F1 Commitment

May 29 – Renault CEO Luca de Meo has declared once again that the Alpine Formula 1 team is safe in the French carmaker’s hands.

From the outside, the Enstone based outfit has appeared utterly chaotic in recent years. Key staff have rapidly departed and been replaced, the works engine project is being axed, Flavio Briatore assumed a position of power, and highly controversial driver changes are occurring.

Amid the disorder, rumours that controlling shareholder Renault might pull the plug completely have raged – even though CEO de Meo has consistently denied them.

At the presentation of the new Alpine A390 electric SUV, the 57-year-old CEO fielded yet another question about the future of the F1 team from Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I want to take advantage of Gazzetta dello Sport to reiterate that we have no intention of selling the Alpine team or leaving Formula 1,” he insisted.

“Competition is at the heart of Alpine’s strategy,” de Meo added, “and Renault has the means to tackle it.

“We have a team that is working hard to achieve the results it deserves, we are honourably present at the Dakar with Dacia, we have obtained our first podiums in the World Endurance Championship, and we are continuing on this (F1) path.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: