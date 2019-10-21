Alonso: F1 return 'getting harder'

Fernando Alonso has answered "we'll see" and "maybe" to the latest question about whether he might return to Formula 1.
Still with ties to the Spaniard's management, Flavio Briatore last week said Alonso, 38, would only return to the grid with Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull.
When asked about a potential return, Alonso told the broadcaster La Sexta at an endurance karting race: "We'll see.
"Everyone asks when I will return, but it's not in my immediate plans. In the medium term, maybe after some time I will think about it."
When asked if an offer from Ferrari could change things, he added: "I don't know."
Similarly, in the Spanish edition of the men's magazine GQ, Alonso said of a potential F1 return: "It's not impossible, but it's getting harder and harder with my age.
"Now I could go back and enjoy it, which was impossible in my last years in the championship.
"Nothing has changed. I said goodbye in Abu Dhabi in 2018. After all those years I had to take a deep breath and clear my head. The years before that were difficult."
Alonso is currently preparing for a potential run at the famous off-road Dakar rally, insisting he is enjoying the differences compared to F1.
"Such freedom does not exist in Formula 1," he said.
"I can't find the right word, but let's say you are a puppet of the team in Formula 1. All day long you are told what to do, what to eat, how to train, when to go to bed.
"But I am already a more complete driver by practicing for the Dakar. And that is exactly why I chose to do these different things. I want to develop as a driver.
"With more luck, I could have become world champion three or four times. But I do not think I would have as much respect as I have today without doing the other things I have done," Alonso added.
Get over it folks, ALO is not coming back to F1. Full stop. I would love to see him win the Indy 500 to complete his dream, but that is also doubtful. ALO has made horrible business decisions during his entire career and there is no evidence that he has changed his MO. Very sad.
I would love to see him at the 500 again, but also at at least one IndyCar road course. since I live in Austin, I am biased and would like him to come here to COTA with IndyCar. He already knows the circuit. He could give a great commentary on how and why IndyCar is slower than F1. I would love to hear his analysis.
He is being vague, but I feel that he honestly knows that the F1 part of his career is over. Yes, it was possible that he could have won another championship or two, but it did not happen. You can say the same for a few other champions, or even that Massa COULD have won the title in 2008. He is enjoying the various driving opportunities that he finds. Good for him!
Fernando - you were the best natural driver for quite some time,it was sad to see you in decline at the end of your F1 career,with Maclaren. Wether you could have won 1 or 2 more championships is indeed a moot point,but the fans you have entertained over the years will wish you well in all your sporting endeavors - especially the Dakar rally.ps. watch out for fair weather friends.