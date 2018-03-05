F1 News

Upcoming Australian GP 2018

With the Formula One season rapidly approaching, the teams are finalising their car launches and car testing in Barcelona to go ahead of the first Australian Grand Prix.

Most of the off-season talk has centred to the top 3 favourite teams Mercedes, Ferrari & Red Bull and the engine change with all the rumours of McLaren.

Facts and figures Australian GP 2017 compare this with the knowledge you currently have.

F1 qualifying results Australian GP 2017

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position for tomorrow's first race of the season in Australia. He scored his 62nd pole position of his F1 career. Only 3 poles short of Senna and 5 of Schumachers amount. If nothing goes wrong, he will be on top of the pole list this season. Here you can find the all time F1 drivers record list.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel could split both Mercedes drivers on his last lap of the qualifying session and will start from 2nd. Hamilton's fresh team mate Valtteri Bottas will start from 3rd place at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix.

Home race driver Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Red Bull RB13 in Q3 and caused red flag stuation.

F1 Race Results Australian GP 2017

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix today. It was his 43rd Formula 1 career victory and his 4th for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 2nd. After starting from pole he took the lead and had an early pit stop. He came back on the track behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull, wasn't able to pass him. Because of this he lost a lot of time to Vettel who was driving second from the start.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished 3rd and scored his first podium at Mercedes.

2017 F1 Championship Standings(overview)

The 2017 F1 season started out with a nice fight between Mercedes and Ferrari. The Mercedes has been dominating F1 since 2014 and last 2016 F1 season they dominated completely.

Ferrari could stand up to Mercedes until Singapore. At the start of that race both Ferrari's collided and the 2 races after that they suffered from technical failures.

The schedules below show the current 2017 F1 standings according all race classifications of each gp event for all drivers and teams.

And all that everyone now wants to see is the lights go out Down Under on March 26th to get the season under way.

