F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / No extra test day in freezing Barcelona

F1 News

No extra test day in freezing Barcelona

Ferrari SF71H VS Mercedes W09, Test, Barcelona
Ferrari SF71H VS Mercedes W09, Test, Barcelona

Feb.28 - F1's first winter test in freezing conditions is going ahead as originally planned.

On Monday, teams began to discuss whether Wednesday's running in forecast snow should be cancelled, with the test extended into Friday instead.

The talks came as cold temperatures as low as 2-3 degrees made getting temperature into the tyres almost impossible on Tuesday.

"That was not driving," Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel said.

Carlos Sainz added: "I've never seen yellow flags because of snow before. You can't really speak of a real test day."

"This was the coldest weather I've ever driven in," said Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

But with rare unanimity required for the rescheduling of the test, it seems that at least two teams objected.

One of them was Williams, who had booked the Barcelona circuit for Friday for filming purposes.

"We rented the track and this is an important day for us," said Claire Williams.

"Having said that I don't think everyone else supports the extension of the test," she added.

Indeed, it is believed Force India also said 'no'.

Williams added: "If there is an unanimous decision, perhaps we can find a compromise and do an extra day next week. So far no decision has been taken.

"I suppose it's one of the risks we take by testing in Barcelona. This isn't Bahrain!

"If it's a concern, then we need to discuss at the strategy group where we should hold the tests next year."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now