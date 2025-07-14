Newey's Thoughts on 2026 Formula 1 Technical Changes: "Incredibly Stimulating"

Jul.14 - Adrian Newey says he is finding the challenge of designing a car for radical new Formula 1 regulations "incredibly motivating".

More than a year before Christian Horner lost his job at Red Bull, 66-year-old Newey decided mid last season to leave the outfit - and join Aston Martin.

He's hard at work on the 2026 car.

"Whenever we ask him a question about this year or how to improve something, he just walks off to another office," Fernando Alonso smiled at Silverstone.

"He's already in 2026 mode."

Newey is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 designers of all time - and he remains the highest paid at present.

"I'm the last dinosaur in the industry still using a drawing board," the Briton said at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to the Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

"For me, it's simply a language - a way of developing thoughts from here to a medium and evolving them from there."

Much of Newey's greatest successes in Formula 1, including multiple titles for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, were achieved at the intersection of key regulation changes.

All eyes will therefore be on the all-new, Honda-powered Aston Martin for 2026.

"The new regulations are a huge challenge," Newey said. "It's the first time I think there's been a change to both the chassis and power unit regulations at the same time. So all the teams will be working hard to understand how to best integrate these changes."

Earlier, Newey lamented that the way modern F1 regulations are written are overly restrictive for designers - and was particularly scathing of the 2026 rules.

He has now changed his tune.

"I'm finding the regulatory changes very stimulating," said Newey. "There's an opportunity for new ideas, which is the case for everyone. So I'm not saying we're going to do anything spectacular at all, but it's still incredibly motivating."

