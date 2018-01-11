F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / F1 to reform rather than axe 'grid girls'

F1 News

F1 to reform rather than axe 'grid girls'

Grid girls Japanese GP F1/2017
Grid girls Japanese GP F1/2017

Jan.11 - F1's marketing chief says the sport is considering reforming rather than axing its traditional 'grid girls'.

Recently, F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said the concept of grid girls was now outdated and under serious review.

His comments sparked controversy, but Murray Barnett, Liberty's sponsorship and marketing chief, said the actual idea is to simply reform grid girls.

"We're 100 per cent committed to looking into grid girls and making them a more relevant part of the competition rather than just holding a board and standing next to a car," he told Marketing Week.

"We haven't quite cracked what this will look like, but we've recognised we need to become more progressive there."

Barnett said F1 wants to become more "progressive" in other areas as well.

"We're looking at things like carbon offsetting, but it's also one of the best kept secrets that F1 is actually an incredibly lean engine," he said.

"We have 50pc engine recovery, 1.6 litre hybrid engines, 1000 brake horsepower -- people tell me this is astonishing.

"I don't want to talk negatively about Formula E, but the power of their batteries has to come from somewhere. F1 as a sport can be sustainable and good for the environment so we need to tell that story more often," he added.

Curiously, Barnett's role in charge of marketing is a brand new one, with Bernie Ecclestone previously going it alone in many areas.

Barnett said: "I don't want to talk too much about Ecclestone's time, but our view now is to try to approach sponsors with a 'yes, why not?' attitude as opposed to a 'no, I don't understand the question' kind of attitude.

"It is going to take a long time for brands to change their perception of what F1 is and actually give us consideration, I know that," he added.

"But we need to have patience and recognise that if we keep offering compelling experiences for brands then others will start to take notice sooner rather than later."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now