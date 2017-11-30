F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Drivers happy with new Pirelli 'hyper soft'

F1 News

Drivers happy with new Pirelli 'hyper soft'

Lewis Hamilton - Pirelli Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Thursday 23 November 2017.
Lewis Hamilton - Pirelli Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Thursday 23 November 2017.

Nov.30 - Top F1 drivers have shown a thumbs up to Pirelli's softer new tyres for 2018.

As he tested the brand new 'hyper soft' in the post-Abu Dhabi GP tyre test, world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was Pirelli's best ever.

Pirelli reports that the pink-marked tyre is "about a second per lap faster" than the ultra-soft.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest on Wednesday with the pink hyper-soft.

"The new tyre is really a surprise," said the German.

"It's a real step forward, but of course it's up to Pirelli to decide on what tracks we get to use it.

"It's really fast on one lap and then it degrades more noticeably than the others, but it's within limits. All in all it was a really interesting test," Vettel added.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas also admitted that he "really felt the difference" between Pirelli's 2017 and 2018 tyres.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now