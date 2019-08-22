Carmakers propose F1 engine freeze

F1 engine makers are proposing that development of the hybrid technology be frozen for performance and cost reasons.
According to Auto Motor und Sport, the idea is being championed by Renault, who are struggling to compete with the top three teams both in terms of performance and budget.
"With the budget cap and a fairer distribution of money, two of our demands are met," boss Cyril Abiteboul said. "But that's not enough for us.
"From 2021 onwards, engine development should also be frozen. By then, everyone will be at a similar level anyway."
Mercedes' Toto Wolff said he would not object to a freeze.
"If we find on a calibrated test bench that the power and torque of the four engines are within one per cent, a development pause makes sense," he said.
Also supportive of the proposal is Dr Helmut Marko, representing Red Bull-Honda.
"An engine freeze must come," he said. "Otherwise the costs just run away. The last tenth is always the most expensive.
"We already saw in the V8 era how much money can be saved by a development freeze. With these monsters that we have now, the savings will be even greater," Marko added.
Why freeze the most repulsive F1 engine configuration ever inflicted on the sport.
Mercedes is largely to blame for a formula that has utterly destroyed the atmosphere of races, and I will never buy another AMG car because of that.
When in human history has anyone with a stake in any kind of racing - cars, horses, people, bull frogs - advocated going slower?
The last time I remember a deliberate derating of power plants was 1961. Then the engineers went to work, milking 150 hp/l out of unblown MG-sized engines. Despite the limitations, they produced quick cars with low lap times, and F1 remained at the top of the heap.
But the question I ask is: What is the point of F1? Is it to continue evolving as a technology showcase (which is expensive but inevitable to some degree), or is it an accessible form of entertainment that fascinates a global audience (most of whom are unaware of the nuances that allow cars to go 220 mph, and stop in 200 ft)?
A second question: What happens when the next generation is buying the tickets? Will eerily silent E power become dominant? It seems to me that we all - regulators, constructors, and fans - should step back and understand what the sport is about, how the relentless pursuit of speed is progressing, and what the future holds. And back off a bit from the horsepower race - at least until some bright kid invents a 3-D printed, low-inertia composite motor that makes 1000 hp/l or so, and runs on hazel nut oil!!!
By all means.
