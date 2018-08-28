F1 Fansite
formula one racing info

Russian driver could replace Stroll

Russian driver could replace Stroll
Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Sahara Force India F1 Team Development Driver. Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Williams could soon have an all-Russian driver lineup.

Team boss Claire Williams has confirmed that the struggling Grove based team expects to lose Lance Stroll, after his father Lawrence bought Force India.

"Undoubtedly, at some point Lance will move from our team to Racing Point Force India, but so far there's no certainty in that," she told Germany's motorsport-magazin.com.

She denied that, with title sponsor Martini going too, the Stroll exit is basically the death knell for the once-great team.

"Lawrence Stroll was not a major investor," Williams insisted. "Williams existed in formula one 38 years before Lawrence joined us, and we'll be here for many more years after he goes."

However, sooner or later, Williams will have to replace Lance Stroll.

The British team already has one Russian driver in the form of Sergey Sirotkin, who brings backing from SMP Bank.

And now, there are two other Russians who are lining up to join him. One is Nikita Mazepin, whose father Dmitry is querying the sale of Force India to Stroll.

When asked what Mazepin snr is up to in the paddock, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff answered: "I don't know. We have talked, but only about the weather in Sardinia."

The other Russian linked to Williams is Artem Markelov, who drives in Formula 2 for Russian Time. His father is a wealthy investor linked to that team.

"I hope they (Williams) will pay attention to me and give me an opportunity. We'll see," Markelov is quoted by Russia's Sportbox.

Share this:
See Previous Post
See Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

2018 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Latest News Updates

See more F1 comments »

Latest Result

Newest Pictures

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Italy '18		AvialableBook Now
Singapore '18		AvailableBook Now
Russia '18		AvailableBook Now
Japan '18		AvailableBook Now
USA '18		10% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '18		AvailableBook Now
Brazil '18		AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
2019 season
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Spain '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now